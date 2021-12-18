Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $91.07 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $96.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

