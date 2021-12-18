Versant Capital Management Inc Has $5.69 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

