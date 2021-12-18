Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,708 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 688.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

SCHE opened at $29.10 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

