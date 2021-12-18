Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.