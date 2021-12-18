ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.