Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

VMEO stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

