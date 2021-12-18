Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

VIRT opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

