Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $211.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.30. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

