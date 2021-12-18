Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VG. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vonage stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 10,604,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,134. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Vonage by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 10.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

