Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $29.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

