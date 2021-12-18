Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 192,774 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 421,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.