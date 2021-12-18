Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

VTEX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. Vtex has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

