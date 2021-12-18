Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 433,367 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,061.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 59,781 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

