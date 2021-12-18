Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

