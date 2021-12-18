Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $128.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney's fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ net additions are expected to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2022 from the first half. The upcoming movies, including The King’s Man are anticipated to aid the segment’s prospects. Disney shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, Disney expects to incur elevated costs in fiscal 2022 due to expenses associated with new projects such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Avengers Campus, and the Epcot expansion, and cruise ship expansion. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.92. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.