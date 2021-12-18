Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Up 0.7%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$5.96. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.27%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

