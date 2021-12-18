Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.30. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $22.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 28.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

