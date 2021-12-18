Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $17.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.
RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of RKT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
