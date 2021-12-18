Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $17.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of RKT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

