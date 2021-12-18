Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 33,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,807. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

