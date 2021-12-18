Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $46,099,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.