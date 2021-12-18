Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 7,163,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 597,118 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,827. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

