William Trousdale Sells 3,309 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $82,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72.

On Monday, September 20th, William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00.

SNCY stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.