WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.79 million and the highest is $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,161. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

