WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,659 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

