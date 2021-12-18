WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

