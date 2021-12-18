WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,357 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,357 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 92,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 142,792 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.25 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $595.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.