WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading 1.1% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.52. 211,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 205,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

