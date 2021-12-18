World Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $61,029.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About World Token

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.