XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 250,936 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

XPO stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

