Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

YNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29. Yandex has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after buying an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.