Yield Guild Games Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00011055 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $357.77 million and $62.82 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.