Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 30,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

