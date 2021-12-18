Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 30,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Read More: What does RSI mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.