Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

