Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce $496.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PEAK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.92. 5,295,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,847. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,184,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,613,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,420,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

