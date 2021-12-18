Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Announce -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

