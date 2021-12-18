Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.