Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

