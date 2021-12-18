Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.96). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,630,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.