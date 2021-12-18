Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $45.62 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.17.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.