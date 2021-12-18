Zacks: Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.02 Million

Analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report sales of $104.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.57 million. Quantum reported sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $432.46 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $440.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 496,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,151. Quantum has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quantum by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Quantum by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quantum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

