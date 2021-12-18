Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,142 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,534 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

