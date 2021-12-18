Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $102.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $432.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 190.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth $12,542,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 590,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

