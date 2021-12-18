Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 392,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $83.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

