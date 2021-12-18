Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $856.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.00 million and the highest is $863.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.07. The company had a trading volume of 906,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $124.28 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

