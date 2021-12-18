Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,865 shares of company stock worth $6,216,391 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.31. 122,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

