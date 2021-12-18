Zacks: Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $14.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $264,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,111.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.98. 4,038,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

