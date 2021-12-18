Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

MKTX traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.98. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $601.41. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 20.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

