Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $336.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.55 million and the highest is $344.40 million. Monro posted sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 901,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53. Monro has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth $2,851,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 414,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.