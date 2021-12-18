Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $10.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $62,145,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 2,421,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

