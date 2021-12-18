Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) to Hold

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.