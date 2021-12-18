Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

FORG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

